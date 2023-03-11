Tyrus Hill eyes Slam Dunk Contest redemption: ‘I’ll be back’

Blackwater rookie Tyrus Hill falls short of the Slam Dunk Contest crown despite being the only participant out of the four-man field to earn a 50-point mark, doing so twice

ILOILO, Philippines – Blackwater high-flyer Tyrus Hill vowed to be back to give the Slam Dunk Contest another crack after falling short of the crown in this edition of the PBA All-Star in Passi City on Friday, March 10.

Hill lost to Converge guard David Murrell by a point despite being the only participant out of the four-man field – including NLEX’s Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Phoenix’s Chris Lalata – to earn a 50-point mark, doing so twice.

Wrapping up his run with another 50-point dunk after jumping over Barangay Ginebra star Jamie Malonzo, Hill still drew the short end of the stick, totaling 91 points in the finale as Murrell emerged the champion with 92 points.

“I got robbed,” Hill quipped.

“David said I got robbed too. He doesn’t know how he won, I don’t even know how he won either, but it’s probably because of my dunk before I jumped over Jamie, that probably messed up a couple of points.”

Hill amassed just 41 points for his first dunk in the final after settling for a simple one-handed slam.

Meanwhile, Murrell earned a pair of 46 points for back-to-back 360-degree jams, embellishing his second dunk with a windmill maneuver to reign supreme.

“I think I was slamming it too hard,” said Hill about his first dunk.

Still a rookie, Hill seeks to return home with title the next time he competes in the Slam Dunk Contest.

“I’ll be back next year,” said Hill. – Rappler.com