LOOK: US ambassador MaryKay Carlson roots for Ginebra during PBA finals

MANILA, Philippines – Millions of basketball fans tuned in last Sunday, January 15, to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals as the Philippines’ most popular team Barangay Ginebra conquered the Hong Kong-based Bay Area Dragons guest team with a 114-99 Game 7 blowout.
Across different mediums and onsite spectators at the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena, the league had no shortage of eyeballs on its product from ordinary citizens to high-profile politicians and dignitaries, including US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson.
A few days after being the PBA’s guest of honor for a ceremonial jump ball between Ginebra and Bay Area, Carlson let the public know where her allegiances lay as she donned a Justin Brownlee jersey from the comforts of home on Sunday night.
“Go Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings! Rooting for you to take the PBA Commissioner’s Cup championship,” she wrote on Twitter.
Carlson made the right bet in the end, as hosts walloped their visitors in front of a record-setting 54,589 fans – with an overwhelming majority expectedly supporting Ginebra over Bay Area.
Safe to say, Ambassador Carlson got some of that “Never Say Die” spirit in her body of work as well, which can only bode well for Philippines-US relations moving forward. – Rappler.com
