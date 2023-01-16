LOOK: US ambassador MaryKay Carlson roots for Ginebra during PBA finals

KABARANGAY. US ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson reacts after receiving a signed Justin Brownlee Ginebra jersey during the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals

US ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson shows off her 'kabarangay' spirit, supporting Ginebra in its eventual conquest of Bay Area in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – Millions of basketball fans tuned in last Sunday, January 15, to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals as the Philippines’ most popular team Barangay Ginebra conquered the Hong Kong-based Bay Area Dragons guest team with a 114-99 Game 7 blowout.

Across different mediums and onsite spectators at the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena, the league had no shortage of eyeballs on its product from ordinary citizens to high-profile politicians and dignitaries, including US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson.

A few days after being the PBA’s guest of honor for a ceremonial jump ball between Ginebra and Bay Area, Carlson let the public know where her allegiances lay as she donned a Justin Brownlee jersey from the comforts of home on Sunday night.

“Go Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings! Rooting for you to take the PBA Commissioner’s Cup championship,” she wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations to Ginebra on their Game 5 win of the #PBAFinals. Thrilled to participate in the ceremonial jump ball. As the first pro basketball league outside of the U.S., @PBAconnect plays a key role in promoting the game of 🏀. #PBAGameTayoDito #FriendsPartnersAllies 🇺🇸🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/q4wGmTHWEA — Ambassador MaryKay L. Carlson (@USAmbPH) January 8, 2023

Carlson made the right bet in the end, as hosts walloped their visitors in front of a record-setting 54,589 fans – with an overwhelming majority expectedly supporting Ginebra over Bay Area.

PBA | JUST IN:



The PBA resets its all-time attendance record with 54,589 fans packing the Philippine Arena for the Ginebra-Bay Area #PBAFinals Game 7!#PBAGameTayoDito pic.twitter.com/s5ofeipR15 — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) January 15, 2023

Safe to say, Ambassador Carlson got some of that “Never Say Die” spirit in her body of work as well, which can only bode well for Philippines-US relations moving forward. – Rappler.com