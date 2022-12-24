LIVE UPDATES: Ginebra vs Bay Area, Game 1 – PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals 2022

Eyeing its fourth title in six conferences, Barangay Ginebra looks to draw first blood against guest team Bay Area in the Commissioner's Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – Peace and love get set aside on Christmas Day as Barangay Ginebra and Bay Area begin their best-of-seven war for the PBA title.

Eyeing their fourth championship in six conferences, the Gin Kings look to draw first blood against the guest team Dragons in Game 1 of the Commissioners Cup finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, December 25.

Taking home the crown is the goal, but the Gin Kings know they are fighting for something bigger than themselves.

“We’re playing for the league. We’re playing for the country. It almost feels like we’re a national team, which is really cool and a lot of fun for us,” said Ginebra head coach Tim Cone.

The Gin Kings are expected to bank on resident import Justin Brownlee, who has not lost in the finals over the last five occasions he powered the crowd darlings to the championship round.

Brownlee has emerged as the top contender for his third Best Import honors, averaging 28 points, 10.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.2 steals.

Meanwhile, Bay Area seeks to become the first foreign team to win a championship in four decades since Nicholas Stoodley ruled the 1980 Invitational Championship.

The Dragons have all the tools to achieve that feat, with former NBA veteran Andrew Nicholson leading the way for the visitors.

Although ineligible for the Best Import award, Nicholson has been on a class of his own as he norms 36.2 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.1 steals.

Game time is 5 pm.

