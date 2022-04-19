LIVE UPDATES: Ginebra vs Meralco, Game 6 – PBA Governors’ Cup finals 2022

Barangay Ginebra goes for the clincher in the PBA Governors' Cup finals as it seeks to finish off Meralco in Game 6

The PBA has postponed Game 6 of the Governors’ Cup finals after a fire broke out inside the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, April 20.

JUST IN: The PBA announces that Game 6 of the Governors' Cup finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco today, April 20, has been postponed after a fire broke out at the Araneta Coliseum. #PBAFinals | @dioquinodelfin



Preview

One team looks to deliver the killing blow, while the other tries to live another day.

Barangay Ginebra goes for the clincher in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals as it seeks to finish off Meralco in Game 6 of the best-of-seven affair at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, April 20.

No team won back-to-back in the first four games before the Gin Kings changed the trend by hacking out a 115-110 victory in Game 5 to move on the cusp of their fourth Governors’ Cup title in six seasons.

But for Ginebra coach Tim Cone, another PBA crown is not a guarantee.

“It seems like it is close, but it is still very far away,” said Cone, who is eyeing a record-extending 24th PBA championship and his sixth with the Gin Kings.

“We know that trying to beat a good team like this three times in a row is nearly impossible. But we’re going to try our best to get focused and ready.”

A Ginebra win in Game 6 will complete a repeat of the 2016 Governors’ Cup finals.

The Bolts also led 2-1 during that title series only to witness the Gin Kings claim the next three, with import Justin Brownlee knocking down the game-winning triple in Game 6.

Although the odds are stacked against Meralco as Ginebra seems to have discovered its peak form, particularly with Japeth Aguilar playing meaningful minutes after a calf injury, Bolts coach Norman Black is unfazed.

“They’ve only won three games. Obviously, I’m not giving up, my players are not giving up. We still have a chance at tying the series,” Black said.

Game time is 6 pm.

