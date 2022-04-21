LIVE UPDATES: Ginebra vs Meralco, Game 6 – PBA Governors’ Cup finals 2022

PBA action resumes as Barangay Ginebra goes for the finishing blow against Meralco after Game 6 of the Governors' Cup finals got pushed back due to a coliseum fire

MANILA, Philippines – Did it only stall Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings’ coronation as PBA Governors’ Cup champions?

PBA action resumes on Friday, April 22, as Ginebra goes for the finishing blow against Meralco at the Mall of Asia Arena after Game 6 of the best-of-seven series got pushed back due to a fire.

The Gin Kings and the Bolts were set to face off for Game 6 on Wednesday but a fire inside the Araneta Coliseum resulted in the PBA postponing the potential title clincher.

As the smoke clears, Ginebra redirects its focus on the task at hand: to clinch its third straight win and claim its fourth Governors’ Cup crown in six seasons, all at the expense of Meralco.

The Gin Kings are on the cusp of repeating their 2016 Governors’ Cup title run, which saw them trail 1-2 against the Bolts before they swept the next three games for their first championship under coach Tim Cone.

Newly crowned Best Import Justin Brownlee and Best Player of the Conference Scottie Thompson are expected to deliver anew after showing the way for Ginebra in its back-to-back wins.

Brownlee averaged 33.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals in the last two games, while Thompson normed 23 points, 7.5 assists, and 6.5 rebounds.

On the Meralco side, getting import Tony Bishop hot early will be crucial in its bid to force a winner-take-all.

Bishop scored 30 points on top of 15 rebounds and 3 steals in Game 5, but most of his production came in the fourth quarter, where the Bolts fell short of their comeback in a 110-115 loss.

Solid contributions from locals Chris Newsome and Aaron Black, who combined for 52 points in Game 5, will also prove pivotal as Meralco tries to stay alive.

Game time is 6 pm.

