LIVE UPDATES: Ginebra vs NLEX – PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals 2022

Barangay Ginebra shoots for a commanding 2-0 lead, while NLEX aims to bounce back and equalize the best-of-five series

MANILA, Philippines – The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings continued to show why they are the reigning PBA Governors’ Cup champions as they overpowered the NLEX Road Warriors in Game 1 of their best-of-five semifinals affair.

After trailing by as many as 16 points early in the second quarter, Ginebra lived up to its ‘Never Say Die’ mantra and flexed its dominance the rest of the way for a 95-86 win.

It was former Best Import Justin Brownlee who propelled the Gin Kings to victory, finishing with an all-around outing of 27 points, 14, rebounds, and 6 assists.

The deadly backcourt duo of LA Tenorio and Scottie Thompson also proved too much for the Road Warriors to handle as the two do-it-all guards delivered huge numbers for the Gin Kings.

Tenorio had 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Thompson extended his streak of double-double performances with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

On the other side, NLEX banked heavily on its import Cameron Clark, who put up a game-high 30 points, to go along with 13 rebounds.

NLEX failed to get enough firepower from its locals as only Kevin Alas scored in double figures aside from Clark in the losing effort.

With momentum on Ginebra’s side heading into Game 2 on Friday, March 25, will the powerhouse Gin Kings take a commanding 2-0 lead, or will the Road Warriors bounce back and equalize the series at 1-1?

Game time is 3 pm.

– Rappler.com