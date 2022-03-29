LIVE UPDATES: Ginebra vs NLEX – PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals 2022

After a wild Game 3 escape, NLEX looks to equalize the series against a Ginebra side vying to punch a finals berth anew

MANILA, Philippines – Riding on the momentum of their Game 3 escape, NLEX looks to stay alive against a Ginebra squad that came so close to sweeping the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals.

The Road Warriors, who are banking on the leadership of Kevin Alas and import Cameron Clark, go for a repeat win against Ginebra in Game 4 on Wednesday, March 30, in a bid to level the best-of-five duel at 2-2.

But the Gin Kings hope to close it out this time as they try to shake off their wild Game 3 closeout where LA Tenorio committed back-to-back blunders. (READ: Disoriented Tenorio takes responsibility as endgame blunders cost Ginebra win)

Justin Brownlee, who collected 27 points, 12 rebounds, 5 steals, and 3 blocks in the lost cause, aim to power the Gin Kings anew along with Scottie Thompson and Christian Standhardinger.

Will NLEX live to fight another day or will Ginebra clinch the first championship berth?

Game time is 3 pm at the Araneta Coliseum.

– Rappler.com