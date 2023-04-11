LIVE UPDATES: Ginebra vs TNT, Game 2 – PBA Governors’ Cup finals 2023

TNT aims to shoot the lights out as it seeks to level the PBA Governors' Cup finals against Barangay Ginebra

MANILA, Philippines – Can TNT rediscover its offensive groove?

The Tropang Giga aims to shoot the lights out as they seek to level the PBA Governors’ Cup finals against Barangay Ginebra in Game 2 on Wednesday, April 12, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Leading the league in scoring with 114.4 points, TNT got limited to a conference-low output in its 102-90 Game 1 loss where it shot a lowly 38% from the field and 25% from deep – well below its tournament averages.

“My team relies so much on our offense. Of course, the defense is always going to be there in the finals, but if you can’t make shots in the finals, you get no chance,” said Tropang Giga head coach Jojo Lastimosa.

“[E]verybody plays defense in the finals. But if you don’t make shots in the finals, there’s just no way you can win a series like that.”

TNT banked on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (30 points), Mikey Williams (23 points), and Calvin Oftana (16 points) to carry the scoring load in Game 1 but still lacked help from its other stars.

Roger Pogoy, who breached the 20-point mark in nine of his previous 15 appearances, scored just 6 points on 2-of-10 shooting, while veteran guard Jayson Castro tallied only 4 points on a 2-of-9 clip in the losing effort.

The Gin Kings, on the other hand, flourished on offense with five players scoring in double figures led by import Justin Brownlee, who churned out a game-high 31 points on 6-of-11 shooting from three-point land.

But Ginebra head coach Tim Cone does not expect the Tropang Giga to struggle offensively for the rest of the best-of-seven affair.

“They didn’t have a great shooting night, but they’re going to have two or three games where they just shoot the lights out and there’s probably nothing we can do about it,” said Cone.

Game time is 5:45 pm.

– Rappler.com