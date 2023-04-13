LIVE UPDATES: Ginebra vs TNT, Game 3 – PBA Governors’ Cup finals 2023

Barangay Ginebra and TNT dispute for control in the PBA Governors' Cup finals with the series tied at 1-1

MANILA, Philippines – It is all tied up.

Barangay Ginebra and TNT dispute for control in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals when they lock horns in Game 3 on Friday, April 14, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Unbeaten in its first five playoff games, including Game 1 of the best-of-seven championship, the Gin Kings were given a dose of reality in Game 2 as the Tropang Giga knotted the series at 1-1 with a resounding 95-82 win.

“They flipped the script on us and they did everything they wanted to do and we did not get anything done that we wanted to do,” said Ginebra head coach Tim Cone.

“It was a total turnaround.”

TNT limited Gin Kings import Justin Brownlee to a conference-low 12 points on a career-worst 18.8% to hold Ginebra to under 85 points for the first time this tournament.

Pairing its stifling defense with a vastly improved offense, the Tropang Giga spread the wealth with five players scoring in double figures after having just three in its 102-90 loss in the finals opener.

Import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson showed the way for TNT with 23 points, 19 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals while assuming the double duty of defending Brownlee.

“At the end of the day, it’s the will to win,” said Hollis-Jefferson. “We stayed resilient.”

Cone, though, is unfazed despite the setback.

“We got to play with a little more discipline and come out with a little bit more fire. We’re certainly disappointed, no doubt about it. But it’s a series, it’s not one game,” Cone said.

Game time is 5:45 pm.

– Rappler.com