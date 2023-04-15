LIVE UPDATES: Ginebra vs TNT, Game 4 – PBA Governors’ Cup finals 2023

Barangay Ginebra seeks to outgun TNT anew in Game 4 as it eyes a commanding 3-1 lead in the PBA Governors' Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – Shooting has been the name of the game in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals.

Barangay Ginebra seeks to outgun TNT anew in Game 4 as it eyes a commanding 3-1 lead at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, April 16.

Firing from all cylinders, the Gin Kings regained control of the best-of-seven championship with a 117-103 Game 3 win after sinking a franchise record 18 three-pointers on a scintillating 56% clip.

Ginebra flipped the script on the Tropang Giga, who buried 15 triples in their 95-82 Game 2 victory that tied the series at 1-1.

“They came out and shot the ball well in Game 2 and we came out and shot the ball well in Game 3. Sounds like that is the recipe for success in this series – who shoots the ball well,” said Gin Kings head coach Tim Cone.

Stanley Pringle powered Ginebra with a perfect 6-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc, while Jamie Malonzo also buried six three-pointers on a 66% clip.

The two outscored the entire Tropang Giga from three-point distance, with TNT draining just 11 triples in Game 3.

“I hope not,” said Tropang Giga head coach Jojo Lastimosa when asked if he expects the Gin Kings to sustain their hot shooting.

“We need to do a better job defending their three-point shooters. That is going to be our game plan.”

Game time is 6 pm.

– Rappler.com