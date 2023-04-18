LIVE UPDATES: Ginebra vs TNT, Game 5 – PBA Governors’ Cup finals 2023

TNT and Ginebra vie for a pivotal 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven PBA Governors' Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – TNT head coach Jojo Lastimosa expects the rest of their PBA Governors’ Cup finals clash against Barangay Ginebra to be a defensive showdown after three-point shooting defined the first four games.

The Tropang Giga will gun for a pivotal 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven affair when they lock horns with the Gin Kings in Game 5 on Wednesday, April 19, at the Araneta Coliseum.

“It’s going to boil down to defense in the next three games if we go to seven games,” said Lastimosa.

Shooting the lights out in record-breaking fashion, TNT tied the series at 2-2 after knocking down a finals mark of 21 three-pointers in their 116-104 win in Game 4 on Sunday, April 16.

That historic shooting display continued the trend of the team which sank the most triples taking the win, with Ginebra grabbing a 1-0 lead after burying 15 treys in Game 1.

Bouncing back in Game 2, the Tropang Giga recorded 15 three-pointers for a 1-1 tie before the Gin Kings grabbed a 2-1 lead with a franchise record 18 triples in Game 3.

Lastimosa, though, is aware that there will be days when shots will not fall for both teams.

“It can change in an instant. Shooting is like that, sometime it’s on, sometimes it’s not,” Lastimosa said.

A win for the Tropang Giga would put them on the verge of their first Governors’ Cup crown in franchise history, while a victory for the Gin Kings would bring them to the cusp of a three-peat in the season-ending conference.

Game time is 5:45 pm.

