LIVE UPDATES: Ginebra vs TNT, Game 1 – PBA Governors’ Cup finals 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra and TNT collide in a PBA finals showdown as they dispute the Governors’ Cup crown in a best-of-seven championship starting on Sunday, April 9, at the Araneta Coliseum.

While the Tropang Giga are the top seed, the Gin Kings remain the favorite after ruling the conference in four of its last five editions, reigning in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2021.

To put it simply, Ginebra has been the yardstick in import-laden conferences, capturing six championships with resident reinforcement Justin Brownlee, who seeks to improve his perfect finals record to 7-0.

But Gin Kings head coach Tim Cone knows winning another crown, which will be his record-extending 26th PBA title, is a tall order against a TNT side that lost just twice in 16 games so far.

“They’re going to be formidable. We know that,” said Cone. “We’re going to be ready and we’re going to get at them.”

Leading the way for the Tropang Giga is former NBA veteran Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who aims to clinch his first-ever professional championship.

Hollis-Jefferson has been a steady force for TNT, emerging as the frontrunner for the Best Import honors with averages of 30.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1 block.

It is not just Hollis-Jefferson who is eyeing a breakthrough title.

Jojo Lastimosa, a 10-time champion as a player and a three-time titlist as an assistant coach, looks to nail his maiden PBA championship as a head coach, which will also be a first for the Tropang Giga in the Governors’ Cup.

While Ginebra holds the edge in experience with nine finals appearances over the last 16 conferences, Lastimosa hopes TNT can replicate its title run in the 2021 Philippine Cup.

“My players are not new to this situation. They’ve been in the finals, they’ve won a championship,” Lastimosa said.

