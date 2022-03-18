LIVE UPDATES: Ginebra vs TNT – PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinals 2022

Ginebra and TNT face off in a do-or-die duel with a spot in the PBA Governors' Cup semifinals on the line

MANILA, Philippines – Only one team from the last two PBA champions will advance to the Governors’ Cup semifinals as Barangay Ginebra and TNT tangle in a do-or-die duel on Saturday, March 19.

Defending Governors’ Cup champion Gin Kings forced a sudden death after beating the twice-to-beat Tropang Giga for the first time this season, 104-92, in the quarterfinal opener.

All eyes will be on the duo of Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson after they towed Ginebra with a pair of brilliant performances.

Brownlee erupted for 38 points on top of 12 rebounds, while Thompson punished TNT with a near triple-double of 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists.

On the other side, the Tropang Giga expect star guard Mikey Williams to hit his mark after struggling in their playoff-opening defeat, churning out 19 points on 18 shots.

Game time is 4 pm.

