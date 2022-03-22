LIVE UPDATES: Ginebra vs NLEX – PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals 2022

Barangay Ginebra, after overcoming a twice-to-beat disadvantage against TNT, will look to sustain its hot momentum against NLEX as it keeps its title-retention bid in the PBA Governors’ Cup going

MANILA, Philippines – After dispatching their respective opponents in the quarterfinals of the PBA Governors’ Cup, Barangay Ginebra and NLEX now shift their focus to Game 1 of their best-of-five semifinals affair on Wednesday, March 23.

The Gin Kings, who overcame a twice-to-beat handicap against the TNT Tropang Giga, will look to sustain their hot momentum as they keep their title-retention bid in the Governors’ Cup going.

Expect Ginebra to bank on former best import Justin Brownlee, as well as do-it-all guard Scottie Thompson, who put up massive all-around numbers for the Gin Kings in the quarterfinals.

Against the Tropang Giga, Brownlee averaged a monster double-double of 33.5 points and 15 rebounds, while Thompson averaged an impressive stat line 20 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 8.5 assists.

On the other side, the Road Warriors, who pulled the plug on the Alaska Aces’ last dance in the PBA, will look to continue their magical run in the Governors’ Cup as they are now only three wins away from their first ever finals appearance.

NLEX will rely heavily on its import Cameron Clark, who averaged 24.5 points and 12 rebounds in the two-game quarterfinal series against Alaska.

Moreover, in order to keep in step with the defending champion Gin Kings, the Road Warriors will also need big contributions from locals Kevin Alas, JR Quiñahan, Justin Chua, and Don Trollano, among others.

Will the Gin Kings cruise to an easy Game 1 victory or will the Road Warriors shut down Brownlee, Thompson and company?

Game time is 6 pm. -Rappler.com