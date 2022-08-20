LIVE UPDATES: San Miguel vs TNT, Game 1 – PBA Philippine Cup finals 2022

Defending champion TNT faces a stiff challenge from San Miguel, which is hell-belt on regaining its lost glory in the PBA Philippine Cup that it ruled a record five straight seasons

MANILA, Philippines – Will the reigning ruler of the PBA Philippine Cup prevail or will the old king reclaim its throne?

Defending All-Filipino champion TNT tangles with former titlist San Miguel in a best-of-seven championship series that tips off with Game 1 on Sunday, August 21, at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Tropang Giga face a stiff challenge from the Beermen, who are hell-bent on regaining their lost glory in the conference they ruled a record five straight years.

San Miguel topped the Philippine Cup from 2015 to 2019 before it fell short the past two seasons since June Mar Fajardo suffered a shin injury.

But Fajardo has rediscovered his old form that won him six consecutive MVP honors as he leads the race for the Best Player of the Conference plum.

Fajardo averages 18.6 points, which ranks third in the PBA, a league-leading 13.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks to power the Beermen to their first finals appearance in three years.

“I’m happy we’re back in the finals. It has been years since we last reached the finals. We’re all excited that we have a chance to win a championship,” Fajardo said.

TNT, though, has proven to be a tough nut to crack, especially with scoring leader Mikey Williams on board.

In the 13 games Williams played in this conference since his return, the Tropang Giga won 10 games – a staggering win rate of 77% percent.

Williams has thrived even in the face of the best defenses in the league as he averages a league-leading 20.6 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.5 rebounds.

“I know it is going to be a tough series I think I’m just ready and excited,” Williams said. “Let us get going.”

Game time is 6 pm.

– Rappler.com