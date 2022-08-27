LIVE UPDATES: San Miguel vs TNT, Game 4 – PBA Philippine Cup finals 2022

San Miguel seeks to push defending champion TNT to the ropes as it eyes a commanding 3-1 lead in the PBA Philippine Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – Can the challengers make it three wins in a row?

San Miguel seeks to push defending champion TNT to the ropes as it eyes a commanding 3-1 lead in the PBA Philippine Cup finals when they lock horns in Game 4 at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, August 28.

Powered by Best Player of the Conference frontrunners June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez, the Beermen are two wins away from reclaiming the All-Filipino crown they won for a record five straight seasons.

Fajardo has been nothing but magnificent for San Miguel as he towed his side to a 108-100 overtime win in Game 3 with a monster double-double of 27 points and 27 rebounds.

Through three finals games, the six-time MVP Fajardo averages 21.3 points, 17 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block.

Perez, meanwhile, norms 18.3 points, 6 rebounds, and 3.7 steals in just his first finals appearance.

But the Beermen are not just Fajardo and Perez, as the likes of Jericho Cruz, Vic Manuel, and even seldom-used Robbie Herndon have stepped up to put the winningest franchise in PBA history in prime position to add another title to its haul.

On the other side, the Tropang Giga look forward to the return of head coach Chot Reyes as they seek to level the best-of-seven championship series.

Coaching Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, Reyes missed the last two finals games, which TNT coincidentally lost.

Roger Pogoy will be relied on by the Tropang Giga as he averages a finals-leading 26.3 points on top of 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 steals.

Game time is 6 pm.

– Rappler.com