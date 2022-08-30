LIVE UPDATES: San Miguel vs TNT, Game 5 – PBA Philippine Cup finals 2022

Tied at 2-2, San Miguel and TNT vie for control in the PBA Philippine Cup finals as they tangle in the pivotal Game 5

MANILA, Philippines – It is all tied up.

San Miguel and TNT vie for control in the PBA Philippine Cup finals as they tangle in the pivotal Game 5 of the best-of-seven affair at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, August 31.

Proving he remains one of the best players in the league at 36 years old, Jayson Castro saved the Tropang Giga from falling into a precarious 1-3 hole by starring in their 100-87 win in Game 4 that tied the series at 2-2.

On the same night Beermen star June Mar Fajardo earned his ninth Best Player of the Conference plum, Castro stole the show by posting a finals-high 26 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals.

TNT also received timely contributions from Roger Pogoy and Mikey Williams, who fired 21 and 15 points, respectively.

“We have a lot of veteran players and they’ve been here in this situation before. So they know the importance of Game 5,” said Tropang Giga deputy Sandy Arespacochaga.

The Beermen, though, are expected to come back with guns blazing, considering they have not lost back-to-back games this conference.

Fajardo, in particular, is hell-bent on helping San Miguel regain the upper hand as he looks to sustain his dominant finals form.

Through four games, the six-time PBA MVP averages 20 points, 17.5 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks.

But Fajardo cannot do it alone, with the Beermen also banking on the likes of starters CJ Perez and Marcio Lassiter and the bench mob of Vic Manuel, Jericho Cruz, and Mo Tautuaa to step up.

Game time is 5:45 pm.

– Rappler.com