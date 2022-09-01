LIVE UPDATES: San Miguel vs TNT, Game 6 – PBA Philippine Cup finals 2022

TNT looks to finish the series and capture its second straight Philippine Cup title as San Miguel hopes to live another day and force a do-or-die Game 7

MANILA, Philippines – End or extend.

After coming out on top in the pivotal Game 5 of their best-of-seven PBA Philippine Cup finals series, TNT looks to dispatch San Miguel and capture its second straight Philippine Cup title when both teams collide in Game 6 on Friday, September 2.

Momentum may be on the side of the Tropang Giga heading into this all-important matchup as they have now won two consecutive games ever since the return of their head coach Chot Reyes from his Gilas Pilipinas duties, winning Games 4 and 5 with an average margin of 11 points.

Despite losing their top point guard Jayson Castro early in the second half of Game 5 due to an ankle sprain, the Tropang Giga still managed to hold off the powerhouse Beermen as former PBA MVP Kelly Williams stepped up big with a conference-high of 21 points on 4-on-6 shooting from three-point land.

With Castro’s status for Game 6 still up in the air, look for Kelly, as well as high-scoring guards Mikey Williams and RR Pogoy, and big man Poy Erram, to deliver once again for the Tropang Giga as they try to finish the series and retain their Philippine Cup crown.

Meanwhile, for the Beermen, expect another huge double-double outing from six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo and bounce-back performances from Marcio Lassiter, CJ Perez, and Jericho Cruz, who all combined for a dismal 0-9 clip from downtown in Game 5, as they hope to live another day and force a do-or-die Game 7 on Sunday, September 4.

Game time is 5:45 pm.

– Rappler.com