San Miguel’s Vic Manuel sits out Game 1 win vs Converge due to knee issue

CAUTIOUS. Vic Manuel opts to sit out to avoid further complication on his knee.

Hulking forward Vic Manuel is expected to play next game as San Miguel goes for a sweep of Converge in their best-of-three quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines – Vic Manuel vowed to be back in action when San Miguel shoots for a quarterfinal sweep of Converge.

The hulking forward sat out as the Beermen drew first blood against the FiberXers in their best-of-three battle through a 114-96 blowout on Wednesday, December 7, due to an iliotibial band syndrome, a common knee injury.

Although the injury is not serious, Manuel opted not to play to avoid further complications as advised by acting head coach Jorge Gallent.

“I was supposed to play but coach Jorge told me to rest for next game,” said Manuel in Filipino, “It might have worsened if I forced myself to play. So I just rested.”

Manuel has been a key contributor for San Miguel with averages of 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds, particularly during the stretch when superstar June Mar Fajardo got sidelined for seven straight games to recover from a throat injury.

But the Beermen hardly needed Manuel in the romp.

Fajardo – who missed their loss to Converge in the elimination round – churned out a double-double of 19 points and 16 rebounds, while CJ Perez, Devon Scott, Terrence Romeo, and Marcio Lassiter all scored in double figures.

“All of my teammates stepped up this game,” said Manuel. “They showed that they really want to win Game 1. This is San Miguel, so you need to give your all.”

Expect Manuel to suit up as the Beermen look to reassert their mastery over the FiberXers and secure their place in the semifinals on Saturday, December 10, at the PhilSports Arena.

“That is for sure,” Manuel said when asked if he will play next game.

Manuel is eyeing his second championship with San Miguel following their title romp in the Philippine Cup earlier this season. – Rappler.com