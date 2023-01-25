‘Never Say Die’ ever since: Von Pessumal shares Ginebra stint as a kid

KABARANGAY. Von Pessumal wins his fifth PBA championship and first with Barangay Ginebra – 17 years since he played for the team in a junior PBA event.

Von Pessumal comes full circle as he wins a championship with Barangay Ginebra almost two decades after he played for the squad in a junior PBA tournament

MANILA, Philippines – The “Never Say Die” blood runs deep for Barangay Ginebra gunner Von Pessumal.

Pessumal revealed he played for the Gin Kings in a junior PBA tournament almost two decades before he won his first championship with the squad.

On Wednesday, January 25, Pessumal posted on Instagram photos and videos from 2005 showing him holding a trophy and scoring buckets while wearing a Ginebra jersey.

Pessumal played with former Ateneo teammate Kiefer Ravena in the tournament.

“PBA made us kids wear jerseys of current PBA players,” wrote Pessumal, who donned an Aris Dimaunahan kit.

Like Dimaunahan, who made a name for himself as a deadshot, Pessumal has also proven to be a reliable marksman, helping San Miguel win four PBA titles.

He was part of the Beermen crew that captured the Philippine Cup crown earlier this season before he got traded to the Gin Kings.

In just his first conference with Ginebra, the team reigned supreme in the Commissioner’s Cup, where it outlasted guest team Bay Area in a best-of-seven finals that went the distance.

Pessumal has a prime chance of completing personal Grand Slam this season, considering the Gin Kings won four of the last five Governors’ Cup championships. – Rappler.com