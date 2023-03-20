Wayne Selden open to PBA return after ill-fated end to NLEX stint

SIDELINED. Wayne Selden gets reduced to a spectator as NLEX is shown the door.

A midfoot sprain forces Wayne Selden to sit out their most important game as NLEX crashes out of the PBA Governors' Cup playoffs

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX import Wayne Selden said he was open to a PBA return following an anticlimactic end to his Governors’ Cup stint with the Road Warriors.

A midfoot sprain forced the former NBA player to sit out their most important game of the season as NLEX crashed out of the quarterfinals after a lopsided 127-93 defeat to Barangay Ginebra on Sunday, March 19.

“It is always a possibility,” said Selden when asked if he will come back next season. “I enjoyed my time here, I enjoyed my time with NLEX.”

“Coaching staff was great, my teammates were great, management was great – everything about it, I enjoyed,” he added.

Tapped as a replacement for Jonathon Simmons, Selden averaged 31.9 points, 6.7 assists, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.4 steals in seven games to lead the Road Warriors to a 7-4 record for the sixth seed.

But just as the elimination round ended, the 28-year-old guard sustained the injury in a 120-106 loss to San Miguel last March 15.

Selden said he pulled out all the stops in the lead-up to the playoffs in a bid to suit up against the Gin Kings but to no avail.

“I’ve done everything in the past couple of days to try to get ready but my foot was not going to allow me to play even at kinda full strength,” Selden said.

“Definitely, it was tough,” he added. ” I would not have really been effective if I tried to play.”

With his PBA run done, Selden can now focus on his recovery as he seeks to restart his career that has taken him to Israel, Turkey, and Italy.

“That is the biggest thing for me right now – get healthy. Heal up and see what comes from there,” he said. – Rappler.com