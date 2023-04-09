World Balance to unveil ‘bred’ colorway of Scottie Thompson shoes

HUNGER FOR MORE. Scottie Thompson and Ginebra continue their chase for more PBA titles.

The ST1 gets its fourth colorway since its release over a year ago

MANILA, Philippines – The basketball shoe line of Barangay Ginebra star guard Scottie Thompson is getting a fresh look.

World Balance will unveil the black and red colorway for the ST1 model on Saturday, April 15, marking its fourth edition since its release over a year ago.

Dubbed “The Shot,” the new colorway was inspired by Thompson’s game-winning three-pointer against San Miguel in the elimination round of the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

World Balance

The reigning league MVP drained the clutch triple in a thrilling 97-96 escape, completing the Gin Kings’ comeback from a 19-point deficit.

Ginebra went on to capture the Commissioner’s Cup crown after besting guest team Bay Area Dragons in a best-of-seven finals that went the distance.

Thompson now owns seven PBA championships, leading the Gin Kings to three titles since World Balance released the ST1 in November 2021.

Other colorways include the original red and white, black and gold, and white and purple.

Thompson is expected to don the “bred” colorway, which retails for P3,499, as Ginebra shoots for another Governors’ Cup crown against TNT in a best-of-seven championship series starting on Sunday, April 9. – Rappler.com