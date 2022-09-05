After NLEX exit, Yeng Guiao back as Rain or Shine coach

BACK IN TOW. Yeng Guiao seals the deal with Rain or Shine governor Mamerto Mondragon.

Yeng Guiao reunites with Rain or Shine, the franchise he led to two PBA championships and six finals appearances

MANILA, Philippines – Yeng Guiao is coming home.

It did not take long for Guiao to find a team following his exit from NLEX as he reunites with Rain or Shine, the team announced on Monday, September 5.

Guiao called the shots for the Elasto Painters from 2011 to 2016 and led the franchise to two PBA championships and six finals appearances.

He left the squad in 2016 to join the Road Warriors, but they mutually parted ways this September following a six-year partnership.

At Rain or Shine, Guiao is tasked to develop the likes of young standouts Santi Santillan, Gian Mamuyac, Mike Nieto, Andrei Caracut, and Anton Asistio.

While the Elasto Painters’ roster has been overhauled, familiar faces welcome back Guiao as he links up with Gabe Norwood, Beau Belga, and Jewel Ponferada – the only remaining players from the last time he coached the team.

Also set to play for Guiao are rising star Rey Nambatac and returning veteran James Yap.

With Guiao back in tow, Rain or Shine looks to rediscover its winning ways after missing the playoffs of the past two conferences under the tutelage of Chris Gavina.

Gavina remains with the franchise as an assistant to Guiao. – Rappler.com