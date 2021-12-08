Guiao: NLEX ‘lucky’ to face recalibrating San Miguel early

Yeng Guiao says San Miguel is still adjusting to the absence of veterans Arwind Santos and Alex Cabagnot as it drops its PBA Governors' Cup opener to NLEX

If teams want to beat San Miguel, now is the optimal time to do it.

That is the sentiment of NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao as the Road Warriors opened their PBA Governors’ Cup campaign on Wednesday, December 8, with a come-from-behind 114-102 victory over the Beermen, who are still adjusting to their retooled lineup.

After failing to reach the finals for the third straight conference, San Miguel opted to break up its “Death Lineup” by trading their two oldest players: 40-year-old Arwind Santos to NorthPort and 38-year-old Alex Cabagnot to Terrrafirma.

Seeking to infuse new energy to their team, the Beermen then acquired Vic Manuel from the Batang Pier and Simon Enciso from the Dyip.

“This is probably the best time to play San Miguel. They haven’t fully jelled yet,” Guiao said. “They’re still making adjustments.”

“Arwind Santos is a big loss. Alex Cabagnot is a big loss as well,” Guiao added in a mix of Filipino and English.

“This team is still adjusting. But we know they’ve always been championship contenders and they can only get better so we’re lucky we played them the first game.”

San Miguel enjoyed a double-digit lead early behind the hot shooting of import Brandon Brown, who poured out 19 of his 36 points in the first period alone.

But NLEX put the shackles on Brown in the last three quarters as the Road Warriors turned an 11-point deficit to a 19-point lead in the final salvo, with six players scoring in twin digits.

It did not help the Beermen that they were without defensive specialist Chris Ross, who remains in the United States following the death of his father.

Import KJ McDaniels starred for NLEX with 27 points to go with 11 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals, while five locals also breached the double-digit mark.

“We want our scoring to be spread out. We want the ball to move. We want everybody getting involved. That’s how we like it,” Guiao said.

The Road Warrior get only a one-day break before they return to action against the NorthPort Batang Pier on Friday, December 10, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig. – Rappler.com