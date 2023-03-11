Guiao says Team Scottie out to compete vs Team Japeth: ‘We do not want a sloppy game’

Team Scottie head coach Yeng Guiao says they will try to strike a balance between having fun and playing with the intention to win as they take on Team Japeth in the PBA All-Star Game

ILOILO, Philippines – Fans expect highlights – from electrifying dunks to long bombs – in the PBA All-Star Game.

But make no mistake about it, Team Japeth Aguilar and Team Scottie Thompson are out to compete.

Team Scottie head coach Yeng Guiao said they will try to strike a balance between having fun and playing with the intention to win as they take on Team Japeth in the main event of the All-Star festivities at the City of Passi Arena on Sunday, March 12.

“We’re going to enjoy ourselves, but we’re also going to let the fans enjoy by not shortchanging the fans and giving them a sloppy game,” said Guiao. “We do not really want a sloppy game.”

“All-Star is about having fun and at the same time giving fun to the fans.”

Guiao enjoys the luxury of having the best players in the league at his disposal.

Aside from reigning MVP Thompson, Guiao will call the shots for a team that features Christian Standhardinger, CJ Perez, Calvin Abueva, Robert Bolick, Jayson Castro, Stanley Pringle, Marcio Lassiter, Mark Barroca, and James Yap.

First-time All-Stars Kevin Alas and Arvin Tolentino complete Team Scottie.

Team Japeth, meanwhile, is composed of Jamie Malonzo, Roger Pogoy, Paul Lee, Arwind Santos, Jio Jalalon, Chris Newsome, Alex Cabagnot, Raymond Almazan, Calvin Oftana, Jeremiah Gray, Nards Pinto, and Gian Mamuyac.

Aguilar will not play for his own team as he continues to deal with a knee injury, while Almazan will replace June Mar Fajardo, who is also out with a hurt knee.

While Team Scottie has one less problem to worry about with Fajardo sidelined, Guiao said the abundance of talent is enough to make up for the absence of the six-time MVP.

“It is not just about June Mar, it is not just about that matchup. It is also about the rest, because they’re all superstars. It makes our problem a little less of what we expected. The rest of the other guys can make a difference,” said Guiao.

With hardly no preparation, Guiao added whichever team wants it more will rule the All-Star Game.

“It is really going to be about their talent – individual talent – and their desire to win.” – Rappler.com