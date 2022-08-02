PH athletes haul 8 golds in ASEAN Para Games, near 2017 total in just 2nd day

Ariel Joseph Alegarbes displays the two gold medals he won in the swimming competition of the 11th ASEAN Para Games at the Jatadiri Sports Complex pool in Semarang, Indonesia

Swimmer Joseph Alegarbes and the Philippine chess team lead the country's eight-gold medal rush at the second day of the 2022 ASEAN Para Games in Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine para-athlete delegation continued to rake in gold medals with an eight-gold haul on Tuesday, August 2 at the 11th ASEAN Para Games in Surakata, Indonesia.

Now with a total of 13 golds to go with 12 silvers, and 18 bronzes, Team Philippines is already nearing the 20-20-29 tally it set back in the 2017 Malaysia Games – the last time the event was held before the pandemic – at just the second day of competition.

Headlining Tuesday’s gold rush is swimmer Joseph Alegarbes, who rose to a record-breaking double gold finish as an ASEAN Para Games rookie.

The 18-year-old ruled the 100-meter backstroke S14 event with a 1:03.01 finish – smashing the previous record of 1:03.60 in 2017. He then cruised in the 50-meter butterfly S14 in 26.43 seconds – obliterating the previous 30.01-second record also set in 2017.

“I feel like I am about to explode because I was not expecting this. This is for my father who led me into swimming. Without him I wouldn’t be here,” Alegarbes said.

Meanwhile, the Pinoy para chess team also shone with four golds on Tuesday after sweeping the men’s individual and team standard events of the P1 and VI B2-B3 categories.

FIDE Master Sander Severino and Menandro Redor reigned supreme in the men’s individual P1 and VI B2-B3 divisions, respectively.

Severino then defeated compatriot Henry Roger Lopez for the individual gold in the P1 class while Redor led an all-Filipino finish in the VI B2-B3 division with Arman Subaste and Darry Bernardo taking the silver and bronze, respectively.

Over to athletics, rookie King James Reyes topped the 5,000-meter race T46 event, while Jesebel Tordecilla notched a gold and bronze in women’s javelin throw F55 and shot put, respectively.

Cendy Asusano – fresh off a women’s javelin T54 gold on Monday, August 1 – setlled for bronze in women’s discus throw.

Ron Russel Mitra and Evaristo Carbonel also won bronze in men’s long jump T20 and men’s discus throw F11-13, respectively.

Finally, veteran swimmer Ernie Gawilan won silver in men’s 100-meter backstroke S7 after nabbing gold in the men’s 400-meter freestyle S7 event last Monday. – Rappler.com