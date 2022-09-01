PSC chair Noli Eala starts work, likens busy agenda to Marcos-era Gintong Alay

‘We will reach out to the private sector, similar to the golden years of the Gintong Alay program, to harness their support for all stakeholders of sports,’ says new PSC chairman Noli Eala

MANILA, Philippines – Newly appointed Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Noli Eala wasted no time familiarizing himself with his post and setting the agenda for his tenure as top overseer of the country’s sports associations.

In a statement released on Thursday, September 1, the former PBA commissioner described a “productive first day at the office” and discussed matters from “basic housekeeping” to “urgent pending matters.”

Eala also mentioned that his busy agenda will be like the Gintong Alay sports program under the government of late strongman Ferdinand Marcos.

“We will continue with programs that will further strengthen our sports initiatives. We will create pathways for all to get involved in sports while ensuring that elite athletes are provided with all they need to be successful,” Eala said.

“We will reach out to the private sector, similar to the golden years of the Gintong Alay program, to harness their support for all stakeholders of sports.”

Under Gintong Alay, the country experienced a boost in international sports success, and the program helped pave the way for the superstardom of the late great Lydia de Vega.

The sports program launched in the ‘80s was spearheaded by Michael Marcos Keon, the current Laoag City mayor and cousin of President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr.

Eala will face a tough challenge ahead as the 11th PSC chairman after the country’s sports programs like athletics, boxing, and weightlifting reached historic heights prior to his tenure.

However, the former executive director of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is ready to spearhead a smooth transition and ensure that the country’s success improves further.

“My new administration will seek to ensure sustainability of the success of our programs for the long term,” said Eala.

“I will carry out the mandates of the PSC to develop and promote sports in the grassroots as a tool towards nation building and unity, and ensure full and enhanced support for our national athletes in their continued quest to bring honor and glory to our country.”

Eala’s chairmanship was also welcomed by Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, who is looking forward to a harmonious chemistry between the two sports bodies.

“[Eala] is a sportsman himself and has been involved in sports for many decades,” he said. “He surely knows the needs of athletes and coaches in all sports federations.” – Rappler.com