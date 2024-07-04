End of an era: Philippine esports pillar OhMyV33NUS leaves Blacklist

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DECORATED. OhMyV33nus adds another hardware to her collection that includes two MPL Philippines titles and a world championship.

Esports organization Blacklist International gamely accepts a transition phase in its ranks as international icon Johnmar 'OhMyV33nus' Villaluna announces her departure, citing a need for growth

MANILA, Philippines – In a stunning development, Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna announced her departure from longtime home Blacklist International, the organization confirmed on Thursday, July 4.

One of the most decorated and widely recognized stars of Philippine esports, OhMyV33nus was largely responsible for Blacklist’s rise to international fame and supremacy, helping win three Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) titles, an M3 world title, and a Southeast Asian Games gold medal.

In its confirmatory statement, Blacklist showered its superstar with support and deserved praise, saying “nothing hurts more than the departure of a generational talent like [her].”

“You have shaped the competitive MLBB (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang) scene and have elevated the Blacklist International brand to what it is today. Your legacy inside and outside the game will forever be etched in our history. For all those and more, from the bottom of our hearts, we thank you,” the statement read.

Currently inactive from the pro league scene like her partner Danerie James “Wise” del Rosario, OhMyV33nus waxed philosophical online regarding her mobile esports future.

“I’m at this point in life right now where I know already there’s something more than this, a higher version of me deep within me. More than I’ve ever accomplished,” she wrote.

“So I left Tier One Entertainment and Blacklist International because I know I would settle if I choose to stay. When it’s time to go, you’d feel it.”

Alongside OhMyV33nus, other Blacklist standouts Edward “Edward” Dapadap and Kenneth “Yue” Tadeo also announced their departure, essentially launching a rebuilding phase for the renowned organization.

“Each team and esports org I’ve worked with before, I’ve always considered them as my home. But I realized home is where I go. Home is anyone who cares about me. Home is the name I’ve built for myself: OHMYV33NUS. I’ve always got me, and I will never be afraid no matter where life would take me,” OhMyV33nus continued.

In kind, Blacklist responded, “As we all say internally in the company, ‘In Tier One, we never settle’ and we expect nothing less from a queen. We can’t wait to see you grow into that higher version you want for yourself outside of our squad and chase your dreams with the home you’ve built for yourself.”

“Home may be wherever you go, but Blacklist will always have its doors open for you.” – Rappler.com