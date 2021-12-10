PH figure skater Sofia Frank qualifies for Junior World Championships

Sofia Frank becomes the first Filipina figure skater to qualify for the junior world championships

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American figure skater Sofia Frank clinched a berth in the 2022 International Skating Union (ISU) Junior World Championships that will be staged from March 7 to 13 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Frank becomes the first Filipina in eight years to qualify for the annual event after she eclipsed the minimum technical scores (TES) of 23.0 in the short program and 38.0 in the free skate at the Santa Claus Cup held in Budapest, Hungary.

In the junior women’s division short program, the Colorado-based skater finished 23rd out of 43 skaters and registered a total segment score (TSS) of 42.97 with a TES of 24.09. She impressed in the free skate event by placing ninth after recording a TSS of 99.94 and TES of 52.21.

Frank booked the lone spot for the Philippines as each nation can only send one male and one female to the world championships.

The 16-year-old Filipina was one of the two skaters who represented the Philippines in the 2022 Winter Olympic qualifier Nebelhorn Trophy last September.

Though she failed to qualify for the quadrennial meet, Frank shattered three Philippine records in the 2021 Challenger Series (CS) Finlandia Trophy to make her mark in the country’s figure skating scene. – Rappler.com