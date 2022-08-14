POC to immortalize Lydia de Vega in museum 

LEGEND. Lydia de Vega is one of the country's all-time best athletes.

‘She’ll be an inspiration to all aspiring athletes’

MANILA, Philippines – Gone too soon, but never forgotten.

Lydia de Vega, who reigned in the ’80s as Asia’s fastest woman, will be immortalized in a museum, the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) announced on Sunday, August 14.

“Lydia’s legacy will forever be remembered,” said POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino of the soon-to-rise POC Museum at New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

“[The POC] is planning to put all her achievements on a wall inside the Olympic museum,” Tolentino told De Vega’s daughter, Stephanie Mercado-de Koenigswarter, and mother, Mary de Vega, when he visited the Philippine sports icon’s wake at the Heritage Park in Taguig City on Saturday.

De Vega shone in the 100m dash, topping the event in the 1982 and 1986 Asian Games and 1983 and 1987 Asian Athletics Championships to earn the distinction as the continental sprint queen.

Fondly called Diay, she also ruled various events, including the 200m, 400m, and 4×400 races and set national records that stood for decades.

“Her achievements in the Southeast Asian Games, Asian Championships and Asian Games, among others, will be immortalized there in the museum,” Tolentino said.

“She’ll be an inspiration to all aspiring athletes.”

“This is the first time that the POC will have a home of its own,” said Tolentino, who was accompanied in the wake by POC secretary general for international affairs Bones Floro. “And a museum will be built to aptly highlight this home.”

De Vega’s wake will be transferred on Monday to her hometown in Meycauyan, Bulacan, where she also once served as councilor.

– Rappler.com