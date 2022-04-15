Local swim body eyes ‘healthy participation’ in 5 disciplines

The Philippine Swimming Inc. plans to send more athletes to different international meets as the federation elects its officers to a fresh four-year term

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI) aims to have a “healthy participation from all five disciplines” – swimming, water polo, open water, diving, and artistic swimming – following the local federation’s recent congress at the New Coast Hotel in Manila.

“We’re hoping to see our athletes perform well in different international competitions,” said Lailani Velasco, who has been voted as chairman and president of the PSI for the second straight election year.

“We want to see more of our athletes qualify in various meets abroad, especially the Olympics.”

The Philippines eyes to send more representatives in the 2024 Paris Olympics, two years after Fil-Am swimmers Luke Gebbie and Remedy Rule saw action in the Tokyo Summer Games.

In the 30th Southeast Asian Games the country hosted in 2019, James Daiparine captured the gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke – the country’s first gold in 10 years – at the New Clark Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac.

The national team also captured six silvers and nine bronze medals in the 2019 biennial meet, and according to Velasco, the goal is to match – if not surpass – the medal haul in the Hanoi SEA Games in Vietnam on May 12 to 23.

Also elected during the PSI Congress were Antoinette Mendoza as secretary and Vero Paloma as treasurer. Edgardo Lora, Conreylito Dalisay, Sherwyn Santiago, Jefferson Lao, Roberto Tan and Lea Antig were also named as members of the board of trustees.

Under Velasco’s leadership, the PSI enjoys the full support of both the International Swimming Federation (FINA) and the Asia Swimming Federation (AASF).



LEADERS. PSI chairman and president Lailani Velasco (seated, middle) joins fellow board of trustees following the election during their congress (from left, back row) Edgardo Lora, Conreylito Dalisay, Vero Paloma, Sherwyn Santiago, Jefferson Lao, (front row) Lea Antig and Antoninette Mendoza.

– Rappler.com