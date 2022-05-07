PH swimming loses potential SEA Games medal as Gebbie fails COVID-19 test

MAJOR BLOW. Olympian Luke Gebbie can no longer see action in the SEA Games.

Luke Gebbie, who set a Philippine record in the 100m freestyle during the Tokyo Olympics, fails to enter Hanoi after a positive COVID-19 test result

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines lost one potential medal in swimming after Filipino-Australian Luke Michael Gebbie failed his RT-PCR test in time for his entry to Hanoi for the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

The Tokyo Olympian Gebbie bagged a SEA Games silver medal in the men’s 4×100 meters freestyle relay and a bronze in the 50m freestyle in the 2019 edition.

Gebbie didn’t get past the qualifying heats in Tokyo but set a Philippine record of 49.64 seconds in the 100m freestyle. He also owns the national record in the 50m freestyle (22.57 seconds) and the 50m butterfly (24.34 seconds) which he set in the New Clark City during the country’s 2019 hosting of the regional showpiece.

Three other Filipino athletes in kickboxing initially tested positive for the virus but were cleared after a retest early last week.

“Too bad he tested positive,” Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said on Saturday, May 7.

“That’s one less medal – a potential gold at that – in our campaign.”

Gebbie was supposed to be one of the 16-member aquatics team to Hanoi. – Rappler.com