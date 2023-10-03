This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HISTORIC. The Philippine athletics team poses after topping the heat of the Asian Games men's 4x400m relay in record fashion.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine men’s 4×400 relay team shattered a 38-year-old national record in its romp to the Asian Games final.

Bannered by a new Filipino-American recruit and the son of an athletics legend, the Philippines earned a shot at a second athletics medal, just days after pole vault star EJ Obiena captured the country’s first gold in record-setting fashion.

The quartet of Umajesty Williams, Michael Carlo del Prado, Joyme Sequita, and Frederick Ramirez clocked a new national record of 3 minutes and 6.15 seconds to top heat 2 at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in China on Tuesday, October 3.

They erased the old national mark of 3:06.58 set in the 1985 SEA Games by Del Prado’s father and Philippine athletics legend Isidro del Prado, together with Marlon Pagalilavan, Romeo Gido, and Honesto Larce.

Williams, a 24-year-old Fil-Am, led the country’s charge in the relay with a team-best 44.16 seconds.

The young Del Prado also impressed with a time of 45.88 as Sequita (46.74) and Ramirez (49.37) provided decent support.

As the reigning Southeast Asian Games champion, the Philippines hopes to continue its winning ways as it shoots for a medal on Wednesday, October 4, against SEA Games runner-up Thailand, India, Qatar, Sri Lanka, and South Korea. – Rappler.com