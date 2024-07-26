LOOK: Philippine Olympic centennial team revels in Paris opening ceremony

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

REPRESENT. Athletes of Team Philippines are seen on a boat along the River Seine during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France.

Members of Team Philippines bring out their best smiles and infectious energy in the first-of-its-kind opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – One hundred years of Olympic participation has brought the Philippines back to Paris, France, where it made its debut in the Summer Games a century ago.

The Philippines’ centennial team basked in that distinction as Filipino bets brought out their best smiles and infectious energy in the first-of-its-kind opening ceremony on Friday, July 26 (Saturday, July 27, Manila time).

PROUD. Athletes of Philippines aboard a boat in the floating parade on the River Seine during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Led by boxers Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio who shared the flag bearing duties, members of Team Philippines beamed with pride when the country got introduced during the parade of nations staged along the River Seine.

For the first time in Olympic history, organizers held the opening ceremony outside a stadium, with thousands of athletes from 206 participating countries on board dozens of boats.

WAVE. Athletes of Philippines are seen aboard a boat in the floating parade on the River Seine during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

Also present for the Philippines were boxer Hergie Bacyadan, gymnasts Emma Malabuyo, Aleah Finnegan, and Levi Jung-Ruivivar, swimmers Kayla Sanchez and Jarod Hatch, hurdlers Lauren Hoffman and John Cabang Tolentino, and fencer Samantha Catantan.

They wore barongs designed by Francis Libiran.

Half of the Philippines’ 22-athlete cast missed the opening ceremony, with some still in training and others gearing up for Day 1 of the Olympic competitions.

Rower Joanie Delgaco and gymnast Carlos Yulo get the ball rolling on Saturday as they eye a promising start for the Philippines’ campaign.

The United States, the overall champion in the last three Olympics, has the biggest delegation with 594 athletes followed by host France (572) and Australia (460). – Rappler.com

