Philippines to field 395 athletes in 2023 Asian Games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GIRL POWER. Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez leads an all-female athlete cast for the Philippines during the SEA Games parade of nations.

Team Philippines eyes a bigger medal haul as nearly 400 national athletes compete in 37 sports in the Asian Games this September

MANILA, Philippines – Almost 400 athletes will fight for the Philippine flag when the 2023 Asian Games unfolds this September.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said 395 athletes will be sent to the 19th edition of the regional games in Hangzhou, China.

“The number reached 400 but was later trimmed down after a series of deliberations by the POC and the national sports associations,” said Tolentino after the POC general assembly at the East Ocean Seafood Restaurant on Friday, July 21.

Tolentino said the athletes will compete in 37 of 40 sports from September 24 to October 8.

The Philippines aims to match or surpass the four gold medals won by Hidilyn Diaz (weightlifting), Margielyn Didal (skateboarding), Yuka Saso (golf) and the women’s team of Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan, and Lois Kaye Go (golf) in the last Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang five years ago.

The country also clinched two silvers and 15 bronzes.

Tolentino said Kayla Sanchez, who formerly competed for Canada, is favored to medal in five events in swimming.

Philippine Skating Union president Nikki Cheng, meanwhile, got appointed as deputy chef de mission to the Asian Games, joining chef de mission Richard Gomez and deputy Karen Caballero.

The International Jet Sports Boating Association was also accepted as the POC’s 55th regular voting member and the Cheerleading Association of the Philippines as the ninth associate member. – Rappler.com