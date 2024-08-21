Philippines to go ‘all in’ on mobile games for 2025 Esports Olympics

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Going to the Olympics may be ‘a new thing’ for Philippine esports players, but the top national gamers believe the country has ‘a great chance in mobile games’

MANILA, Philippines – Following its finest Olympic stint ever in Paris, the Philippines wants to bring Olympic glory anew — this time, in a sport discipline that has grown exponentially in the country for the past decade.

Team Philippines will look to tap into its world-renowned mobile games scene as it sets its sights on the inaugural Esports Olympics next year in Saudi Arabia.

“PESO (Philippine Esports Organization) is going all in [for] mobile games,” PESO executive director Marlon Marcelo said.

While no specific games have been announced so far, PESO anticipates a medal haul for Filipino esports players, considering their long-standing successes in mobile games such as Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB).

“We have a great chance in mobile games. We cannot miss this opportunity. We want to focus on that, because historically, that is our strong suit,” Marcelo said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“There are a lot of games in esports, so we have to throw our eggs in the baskets where we typically win. The strategy is to prioritize those games that we have the biggest chances to get a medal,” he added.

The 2025 Games, established by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), will be distinct from the traditional Summer and Winter Olympics and run “regularly” from next year until 2037 in Saudi Arabia. Further details will be released by the IOC.

The Philippines has long been a powerhouse in the world of MLBB, with the local professional league, MPL-Philippines, producing the last four world champion teams in the sport.

On the women’s side, Smart Omega Empress, composed of an all-Cebuana crew, ruled the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last month to become the first Philippine women’s team to become world champions in MLBB.

Meanwhile, Sibol Philippines, the country’s national esports team, has also won seven gold medals in the past three SEA Games.

At the grassroots level, esports has also been integrated into the past two editions of Palarong Pambansa as a demo sport, while the UAAP has already added the event to its calendar this year.

As esports becomes widespread in the country, PESO hopes to bring the best Filipino players with Philippine passports to the Olympics.

“We don’t have plans yet on how to do it, but I definitely want it to be like the Avengers. We aim to bring in the best athletes wherever [they] are, and form the best team from there,” Marcelo said.

According to Marcelo, athletes who win medals in the Olympics would also be entitled to the incentives under Republic Act 10699 or the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, which would gift an Olympic gold medalist P10 million, raising the stakes for local gamers.

“Going to the Olympics is a new thing for us. No one has ever done it. The jump from the SEA (Southeast Asian) Games to the Asian Games is really high,” he added.

“Everyone will be gunning for a medal, especially when you have a great shot at Olympic glory.”

Hoping to give esports athletes a boost, PESO also bared plans to build a national facility for their players, similar to the ones in the Philippine Sports Commission’s compound in Pasig and Manila, ahead of the Saudi Games.

“Imagine, we don’t have a national esports facility yet, but we’re already winning world championships. What more if we have one?” Marcelo said. – Rappler.com