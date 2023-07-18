PH obstacle course racers to test mettle in Ninja World Cup USA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

OUT TO COMPETE. The Philippine obstacle course racing team is ready for the Ninja World Cup USA.

Reigning SEA Games champions Mark Julius Rodelas and Precious Cabuya lead a Filipino contingent for the Ninja World Cup USA that includes senior and youth squads

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino obstacle racers set their sights on the world stage after dominating the last Southeast Asian Games as they compete in the 2023 Ninja World Cup USA set to run from July 27 to 30 in Orlando, Florida.

Reigning individual SEA Games champions Mark Julius Rodelas and Precious Cabuya will lead the senior squad that also includes Kaizen dela Serna, Kevin Pascua, Ahgie Radan, Milky Mae Tejares, Jay-R de Castro, and Mecca Cortizano.

Meanwhile, John Edris Dizon, Trisha Del Rosario, Gianna Quintela, Gavin Ti, Zara Chua, and Daniella Aro will represent the youth team to be sent by the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation.

Participants are required to finish the 100m course that features 10 obstacles within a time limit.

The 16 fastest athletes in each category – elite, youth (7-under, 9-under, 11-under, 13-under, 15-under), senior (16-39), and masters (40+) – will qualify for the semifinals, where the four fastest will then proceed to the finals.

Against the best

Dela Serna, once the world record holder in women’s 100m obstacle course racing, said the Ninja World Cup USA is an event where Filipinos can test their mettle against the best in the world.

“I think it’s really good exposure for us Filipino athletes, at least we are able to gauge how far or where we are compared to those who are world-class,” Dela Serna said.

After falling short of the women’s individual gold in the SEA Games against Cabuya in an all-Filipina final, Dela Serna is eager to bounce back.

“I’m more motivated now because at least I know that I have so much to work on, I can improve on my skills,” she said. “I’m hungry for that gold medal.”

Aside from bringing home a precious hardware, Dela Serna hopes that the Philippines’ participation in the Ninja World Cup USA this year will encourage more Filipinos to give the sport a shot.

“Our advocacy is really to spread the sport, let people be aware of it so that more kids, the youth really, can try out the sport because it’s actually a fun sport, it’s really interesting to watch,” said Dela Serna, who started out as a gymnast before she fell in love with obstacle course racing.

“So I hope after this competition, more people are aware of obstacle course racing,” she added.

Starting them young

Eleven-year-old Quintela is among the growing number of obstacle course racers who pursued the sport at a young age.

“I used to watch Ninja Warrior on TV and that’s how I knew the sport and my parents kept looking for sports like that in the Philippines and they found one on Facebook and that’s how I started,” said Quintela.

Her parents have been supportive.

“Their sport is a bit intimidating. It’s not easy to do. She’s very strong and she really excels at it so I’m very proud,” said Quintela’s mother Beverly.

“We just tell her to enjoy because not everyone can do this, not everyone is given this opportunity. But we tell her to enjoy this opportunity and do her best.”

As she prepares to fly off to Orlando, Quintela feels a mix of excitement and nervousness.

“It’s going to be my first time competing in another country,” Quintela said. – Rappler.com