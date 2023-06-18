PH U15 softball team earns country’s 3rd World Cup berth off Taiwan tourney bronze

PRODIGIES. The Philippine women's U15 softball team huddles during a game in the 2023 U15 Asia Cup in Puli, Taiwan

The Philippine women's U15 softball team joins the Blu Girls and co-ed slow pitch squad as the third group bound for the 2023 World Cup following a bronze finish in the U15 Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s U15 softball team booked a ticket to the World Softball Baseball Confederation (WSBC) World Cup in Tokyo, Japan after copping the 2023 U15 Asia Cup bronze medal off a 10-0 blanking of South Korea on Saturday, June 17.

This is now the third team the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (ASAPHIL) is sending to the world meet following the Blu Girls and the co-ed slow pitch squad.

Although only two World Cup berths are handed out in the U15 Asia Cup, tournament finalist and World Cup host Japan already has a guaranteed spot, which opened the doors for the third-place Philippines to join the rest of the world’s best young sluggers.

Composed of the top players from the International Little League Association of Manila (ILLAM), the Philippines finished with a 4-2 record in the elimination round, highlighted by back-to-back cruises over Singapore (10-1) and Hong Kong (10-0) and a tournament-worst setback to mighty Japan (0-14).

Guiding the young Filipinas to the top of their game are head coach Annalyn Ebreo and deputy Maricel Cabalda.

Trying to follow in the three World Cup-bound teams’ footsteps are the Blu Boys, who are also hoping to qualify later in the month. – Rappler.com