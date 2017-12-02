The PH Blu Girls are one win away from qualifying for the 2018 Asian Games and the World Championships

Published 11:24 AM, December 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine (PH) Blu Girls continued their winning ways against Hong Kong, Pakistan, and South Korea in Group A of the 11th Asian Women’s Softball Championship in Taichung City, Taiwan.

World no. 1 team Japan had dealt a heavy blow on the Blu Girls, with a 0-8 victory but the Philippine team was unfazed by the setback as it trounced Hong Kong (18-0), Pakistan (7-0), and came from behind to win against South Korea (6-4).

"The girls showed great determination and strong character in bouncing back from a tough loss against Japan," said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (ASAPHIL) president Jean Henri Lhuillier.

"They're really showing how prepared they are and how they really want to win in this tournament. This augurs well for our bid to qualify in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," Lhullier added.

Against Hong Kong, Blu Girls’ Arianne Vallestero led the team by going 3 of 3 hits including one homerun, while Maryann Antolihao and Royevel Palma pitched for 4 and 3 strikeouts, respectively.

With the Philippines leading 18-0 on top of the 3rd inning, the game was halted via mercy rule.

In the match against South Korea, the Blu Girls had a total of 10 hits coming from Dani Gilmore, Hailey Decker, Arianne Vallestero, Kailee Cuico, Reese Guevarra, Chelsea Suito, Garie Blando, and Angelie Ursabia.

The team will face Thailand in its last Group A match, where a win will carry the Blu Girls to the semi-finals that serves as a qualifier for the 2018 Asian Games and the World Championships. – Rappler.com