Published 12:35 AM, December 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Blu Girls settled for a silver medal after their loss to Japan, 0-7, in the finals of the 11th Asian Softball Championships held in Taichung City, Taiwan.

The Blu Girls had a triple header playing day against China, Chinese Taipei and Japan on Monday, December 4. The Philippines faced Chinese Taipei in the bronze medal match and won, 5-3, to catapult themselves to the finals vs world No. 1 Japan.

"I’m so elated with RP Blu Girls’ performance in this ongoing Asian Women’s Softball Championships. Their wins against world number 6 China and World number 9 Chinese Taipei prove that their wins these summer against powerhouses such as world number 3 Canada, number 4 Australia were no flukes," said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (ASAPHIL) president Jean Lhuillier in a Facebook post.

"I’m so excited about this team and I think they have a legitimate chance of being one of only 6 teams who’ll play in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics."

After defeating Thailand, 5-0, on Saturday, December 2, the Blu Girls advanced to the play offs, securing them a slot in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, 2018 World Softball Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

The PH Blu Girls will return to Manila Tuesday night, December 5. – Rappler.com