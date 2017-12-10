This will be the first senior national team in Philippine football history to reach an Asian Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Women's National Football Team (PWNFT) is slated to compete against Jordan, China and Thailand in the group stage of the 2018 AFC Women's Asian Cup on April 7 tto 22, 2018 in Jordan.

The groupings were a result of the draw held on Saturday, December 9, where the Philippines will be competing in Group A along with hosts Jordan while defending champion Japan and world no. 6 Australia are grouped with Vietnam and Korea Republic in Group B.

"We are happy with the outcome of the draw and look forward to the opportunity to bring honor to our country. We call on all true supporters of Philippine Football to come together to help make the World Cup Qualification a reality," said Philippine Football President and Project Jordan Head Mariano Araneta.

The Women's Asian Cup acts as a qualifier for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, where top 5 teams of the competition will advance to the world tournament in France.



This will be the first senior national team in Philippine football history to reach an Asian Cup finals. The PWNFT booked a ticket to the continental tournament as they finished second place with 10 points in Group A of the 2017 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers.

The team dominated their matches against the United Arab Emirates (4-0), Iraq (4-0), Tajikistan (8-0). Sara Castañeda's 82nd equalizing volley allowed the team to draw 1-1 with Bahrain and assured them of a spot in the Asian Cup finals. The PWNFT only lost to the hosts Jordan (1-5), who also finished on top of Group A with 15 points.

"In 2010, the Miracle in Hanoi brought us all together to support the Men's National Team. Now is the time for Women's football to take us to the next level," said Araneta. – Rappler.com