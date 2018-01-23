Philippine sports unites, praying for Lariba's speedy recovery

Published 6:24 PM, January 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The first Filipino table tennis Olympian Ian Lariba underwent a head surgery on Tuesday, January 23, in her continuing battle against leukemia.

Lariba was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in May 2017. Calls for blood donations poured in on social media, requesting for Type O positive donors.

According to Ernest Hernandez of Manila Bulletin, Lariba was brought back to the hospital as she was experiencing headaches last January 4.

"Her tests revealed that the leukemia cancer cells have spread throughout her brain and spine which will require surgery," read the article.

Lariba competed for the Philippines in the 2016 Rio Olympics and has dominated the UAAP in table tennis, finishing her collegiate career undefeated. She was one of the 4 co-winners for the UAAP Season 78 Athlete of the Year award and was a 3-time UAAP Most Valuable Player as well. – Rappler.com