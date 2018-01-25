Martinez takes the place of Swedish figure skater Alexander Majorov

Published 12:01 PM, January 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Michael Martinez will be representing the Philippines in the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics figure skating competition.

Martinez will be taking the place of Swedish figure skater Alexander Majorov, who was pulled out of the competition by the Swedish Olympic Committee.

Majorov qualified for the men's Olympic figure skating competition by placing the 7th in the European Championships, but the he fell short of the scores set by the Swedish Olympic Committee.

No Olympic ticket for me. — Alexander Majorov (@majorov3) January 22, 2018

Martinez received a confirmation from the Philippine Skating Union and the Philiippine Olympic Committee that they will be sending him to South Korea in February.

The figure skating events will start on February 9 at the Ganeung Ice Arena in Pyeonchang.

He failed to earn a sure ticket to the Winter Oympics back in September 2017, falling short of one spot as only the top 7 of the Nebelhorn Trophy competition would go to Pyeongchang. (READ: Michael Martinez finishes 8th in Nebelhorn Trophy)

With only two weeks left before the Olympic games, Martinez has been practicing his routines and is currently training in Los Angeles with his coach Vyachelsav Zagorodnuyk.

This will be the second time that Martinez will be competing in the Winter Olympic Games. He made his Olympic debut in the 2014 Sochi Olympics in Russia, where he placed 19th overall.

He also nabbed a silver medal in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games, where he landed on his first quad toe in his career. (READ: Michael Martinez satisfied with SEA Games silver after successful first quad toe) – Rappler.com