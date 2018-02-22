Martinez fulfills his his dream of skating to a river dance and tribal-themed program

Published 8:05 PM, February 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Michael Christian Martinez was given a chance to show his 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics routine during his Olympian's homecoming by SM Skating on Thursday, February 22 at the SM Mall of Asia Skating Rink.

Martinez was called up to join the Winter Olympics 16 days before the quadrennial event. He reverted back to his classic routine Vanessa Mae's Emerald Tiger and finished with a zero-deduction-performance that tallied 55.56 points.

The 21-year-old was confident with his Emerald Tiger routine as he designed it with pure passion to fulfill his dream of skating to a river dance and tribal-themed program.

"I always love this piece I always wanted to do something tribal, something river dance. I've always wanted to skate to something like that. I really love this program I put out my heart into it," said Martinez.

"I feel that it's my style, it's my body type, everything, I wanted to do it and [a US figure skater] inspired me to do it." – Rappler.com