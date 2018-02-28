IN PHOTOS: Meet the 2018 Philippine Sportswriters Association awardees
MANILA, Philippines – Athletes of the Year Krizziah Tabora, Jerwin Ancajas and Carlo Biado bannered the 2018 Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Annual Awards held on Tuesday, February 27 at the Manila Hotel.
As our national athletes and sportswriters bedazzled everyone in their formal coats and gowns instead of their usual sports attires, a few were called up to be recognized on stage for the main and major awards.
Main Awards
PSA-Tapa King Athlete of Year: Krizziah Tabora (Bowling), Jerwin Ancajas (Boxing) and Carlo Biado (Billiards)
President's Award: Manuel V. Pangilinan
Chooks-to-Go Mr. Fan Favorite: Terrence Romeo
Executive of the Year: Ramon S. Ang and Ernesto Echauz
NSA of the Year: Triathlon Association of the Philippines
Mighty Sports Mr. Basketball: Junemar Fajardo
Ms. Volleyball: Dawn Macandili
Mr. Volleyball: Marck Espejo
Major Awards
Major award for Pro Basketball: Leo Austria
Jockey of the Year: John Alvin Guce
Horse of the Year: "Sepfourteen"
Marathon: Mary Joy Tabal
Motorcycle racing: Masato Fernando
Softball: Team Manila Softball
Collegiate Basketball: Thirdy Ravena
Augusto "Gus" Villanueva was not present to receive his Lifetime Achievement Award which is part of the main awards. He was awarded for being the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal Group of Publications and was notably the former PSA President.
SEA Games Athletics gold medalists Eric Cray and Trenten Beram were also not present in the awards night. – Rappler.com