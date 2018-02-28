Scribes honor the best and brightest athletes and sports leaders of the Philippines

Published 11:32 PM, February 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Athletes of the Year Krizziah Tabora, Jerwin Ancajas and Carlo Biado bannered the 2018 Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Annual Awards held on Tuesday, February 27 at the Manila Hotel.

As our national athletes and sportswriters bedazzled everyone in their formal coats and gowns instead of their usual sports attires, a few were called up to be recognized on stage for the main and major awards.

Main Awards

PSA-Tapa King Athlete of Year: Krizziah Tabora (Bowling), Jerwin Ancajas (Boxing) and Carlo Biado (Billiards)

President's Award: Manuel V. Pangilinan

Chooks-to-Go Mr. Fan Favorite: Terrence Romeo

Executive of the Year: Ramon S. Ang and Ernesto Echauz

NSA of the Year: Triathlon Association of the Philippines

Mighty Sports Mr. Basketball: Junemar Fajardo

Ms. Volleyball: Dawn Macandili

Mr. Volleyball: Marck Espejo

Major Awards

Major award for Pro Basketball: Leo Austria

Jockey of the Year: John Alvin Guce

Horse of the Year: "Sepfourteen"

Marathon: Mary Joy Tabal

Motorcycle racing: Masato Fernando

Softball: Team Manila Softball

Collegiate Basketball: Thirdy Ravena

Augusto "Gus" Villanueva was not present to receive his Lifetime Achievement Award which is part of the main awards. He was awarded for being the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal Group of Publications and was notably the former PSA President.

SEA Games Athletics gold medalists Eric Cray and Trenten Beram were also not present in the awards night. – Rappler.com