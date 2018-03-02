Biado is one of the 3 PSA-Tapa King Athlete of the Year awardees

Published 12:00 PM, March 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – From golf caddie to world champion, Carlo Biado's name is now etched in the history books after he clinched the 2017 World 9-Ball Championship title.

Biado is the first Filipino to win the World 9-Ball Championship since Francisco 'Django' Bustamante in 2010, defeating compatriot Rolando Garcia 13-5 in an all-Filipino finals.

Being the 5th Filipino to have held a world championship title, Biado was awarded the 2017 Athlete of the Year by the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA), sharing the honor with Krizziah Tabora and Jerwin Ancajas.

"Para sa akin, ito po ay isang magandang alaala sa buhay ko. Itong pagiging Athlete of the Year, hindi ko po ine-expect ito," said Biado.

(For me, this is a good remembrance in my life. I didn't expect to become the Athlete of the Year.)

"Ang pangarap ko lang po ay magkaroon ng maayos na pamilya, maging world champion tapos eto, naging Athlete of the Year ako kaya sobrang saya ko po."

(My only dream was to have a good family, to be world champion and then I became Athlete of the Year that's why I'm so happy.)

Many of his competitors doubted Biado and his potential. After hearing discouraging words like "wala, mahina yan" (he's weak) and "hindi yan mananalo" (he won't win) during the tournament, it sparked a fire within Biado to prove himself to the world that he deserved the title.

"Mas gusto ko ng ginaganun nila ako kasi na-challenge ako. Kaya nung nanalo ako noong 2017, sunod-sunod ipinakita ko sa kanila na kaya ko rin," explained Biado.

(I like it better that they do that to me because I get challenged. That is why when I won in 2017, I continously showed them that I could to it too.)

After this experience, Biado hopes that this will uplift the image of Filipinos in the international scene of billiards as the Philippines returns to world title contention after 7 years.

"Sana masundan ulit yung pagkapanalo ko sa World 9-ball Championship para tumaas ulit ang tingin nila sa atin, mga Pilipino," said Biado.

(I hope that my victory in the World 9-ball Championship will be followed so that people will look up to us Filipinos again.)

This year, Biado will aim for a back-to-back titles to continue his legacy in Philippine billiards. – Rappler.com