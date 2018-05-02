Azkals join defending champ Thailand in tough AFF Suzuki Cup group
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine men's football team braces for another grueling campaign in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup after getting drawn in a tough group that includes two-time champion Thailand.
The Azkals will also be competing against Singapore, Indonesia, and the winner of the qualification round between Timor Lester and Brunei in Group B.
Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos, will mix it up in Group A.
The draw was held on Wednesday, May 2, at the Hotel Mulia Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Here’s the complete #AFFSuzukiCup18 draw! Who will be champions?
และ นี่ คือ โฉมหน้าของการจับสลาก #AFFSuzukiCup18 คุณคิดว่าใครจะเป็นแชมป์?__________
Inilah hasil lengkap dari undian #AFFSuzukiCup18! Siapa yang akan keluar sebagai juara? pic.twitter.com/3HtQccZMJy
In the 2016 edition of the Suzuki Cup, the Azkals failed to make it past the group stage after losing 0-1 to Thailand. – Rappler.com