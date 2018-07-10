Philippine Olympic Committee president Ricky Vargas is delighted that the case was dismissed with prejudice

MANILA, Philippines – It may have come belatedly, but the Court of Appeals ordered dismissed a pending motion for reconsideration questioning the recent Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) elections because it has become "moot and academic."

This removal of this last legal impediment solidified the grip of Ricky Vargas and company as the new leaders of the POC, ousting long-time president Jose "Peping" Cojuangco.

Cojuangco filed a petition against the re-election held last February 23.

"The Court resolves to DENY the Motion for Reconsideration of the petitioners and to GRANT the motion to dismiss of the respondents," read the resolution promulgated June 28.

The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning that the case was substantially solved and it cannot be brought up to the same court.

"I am naturally heartened by the decision even as we were actually planning to file a petition to dismiss the case. But the fact that the Court of Appeals took it upon itself to render this decision-and with prejudice, at that – I am more than delighted," said POC president Vargas.

The Vargas-led POC will continue focusing on the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, as well as the preparations for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games hosting in the Philippines.

"But honestly, I have long moved on and have been focusing on the tasks at hand, even working with those who disagreed with us in the past. I look forward to seeking solutions to the many issues facing Philippine sports," said Vargas.

"I hope everyone concerned will put adversarial issues aside and work with us. Our prayers have been answered but we need to pray even harder."

Vargas ended Cojuangco's 13-year reign as POC president following a 24-15 win during the re-election that was conducted after RTC declared the 2016 election results as null and void. – Rappler.com