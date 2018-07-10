Philippines places 4th for the first time in the annual Southeast Asian tournament

Published 8:02 PM, July 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine national junior table tennis team made history with a 4th place finish in the overall standings of the 24th Southeast Asian Juniors and Cadets Table Tennis Championship hosted in Naga City.

Cadet girls doubles pair of Kheith Rhynne Cruz and Althea Jade B. Gudes bagged the country's first ever silver medal in a Southeast Asia Table Tennis Association Juniors & Cadet tournament.

Janna Paculba joined Cruz and Gudes in picking up a bronze medal in the cadet girls team event.

Singapore won the overall championship while Malaysia came behind at second place and Thailand for 3rd place.

The tournament was held from July 4 to July 8 at the activity center of Robinsons Place Naga. – Rappler.com