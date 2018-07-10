The country finishes with 4 gold medals in the 42nd Southeast Asian Age Group Swimming Championships 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The country's national youth delegation brought Philippine swimming on the rise again as the team finished with a total of 30 medals – the highest medal haul in 8 years – from the 42nd Southeast Asian Age Group Swimming Championships held at Trace College in Laguna.

The Philippines moved up to 5th place for the first time since 2011 in the overall standings off 4 gold, 10 silver and 16 bronze medals.

Xiandi Chua led the pack with two gold medals from the 16-18 Girls 200m backstroke and 200m individual medley, one silver and two bronze medals. She also recorded personal bests in all her 5 events.

"Yes, it was my best performance in my 5 years of competing in SEA age because other than the gold medals I got this year, I hit my personal best times in all my events," said Chua.

"I owe my performances to my two coaches, Coach Carlos "Pinky" Brosas and Coach Enrico Sy, who have been guiding me since I was 13 years old in and out of the pool."

Miranda Cristina Renner snagged the gold in the 16-18 Girls 50m butterfly, while rising star Mishka Sy snatched the gold medal and the Philippine national juniors record in the 13 and Under Girls 200m backstroke with a time of 2:27.34.

Jonathan Cook broke two national junior records in the 16-18 Boys 100m Breaststroke (1:03.58) and in the 16-18 Boys 200m IM (2:07.95).

Five more individual national junior records were erased by Rafael Barreto in the 16-18 Boys 50m Butterfly (25.54), Marco Daos in the 13&U Boys 200m Freestyle (2:05.96), Arbeen Thrulen in the 13&U Boys 50m Butterfly (27.75), Liaa Amoguisin the 13&U Girls 400m IM (5:19.62), and Monique Ramas-Upitching in the 13&U Girls 50m Breaststroke (35.33)

Ted Laminta, Janelle Lin, Adrian Eichler and Zoe Marie Hilario set a new junior national record in the Mixed 4x200m Freestyle Relay, clocking 8:31.78. However, the quartet finished 4th in the event.

The last time Philippine placed first in the youth tournament was in 2003 where the country tallied a total of 78 medals including 27 gold medals. – Rappler.com